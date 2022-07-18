Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker signs one-year contract extension

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one-year contract extension that commits him to AC Milan past his 41st birthday. The Sweden striker, who turns 41 in October, scored eight league goals last season as Milan beat rivals Inter to the Serie A title.

He had knee surgery in May and was expected to be out of action for eight months. Ibrahimovic revealed at the end of the campaign that he had “barely slept for six months because of the pain”.

The former Manchester United and Paris St-Germain striker returned to AC Milan in 2020, helping them secure a first league title in 11 years.