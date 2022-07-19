Buhari, Lawan attend unveiling of NNPC Limited in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and other government officials on Tuesday attended the unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited).

The event, which is taking place in Abuja, the nation’s capital also has in attendance, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari among other players in the oil and gas sectors.

The transitioning from NNPC Group to NNPC Limited is in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act.