Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace: Harry Maguire booed in Melbourne

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was booed by some fans as they beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in a pre-season friendly in Melbourne. Maguire has been confirmed as skipper for this season by new manager Erik ten Hag, who plans to partner the England international in central defence with £57m new signing Lisandro Martinez.

However, some supporters in the 76,499 crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground made their feelings known during 10-man United’s victory. Ten Hag’s side have been enjoying huge backing in Australia, including a small number who have followed the team from the UK.

Although it is difficult to know who was doing the booing, which was audible every time Maguire touched the ball inside the first half hour, the concern will be that it follows United for the rest of their pre-season, which includes games in Perth on Saturday and Oslo on 30 July, and then into the Premier League opener against Brighton at Old Trafford on 7 August.

Maguire was targeted by some fans for his poor form last season. In April police conducted a security sweep of the 29-year-old’s home after he received a threat to his family.