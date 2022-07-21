Everton boss Frank Lampard warns team about relegation battle after 4-0 friendly loss

Everton boss Frank Lampard has told his players “they have to be better, I have to be better” if they want to avoid another relegation battle this season. Lampard was speaking after his side’s 4-0 defeat by Minnesota United on their pre-season tour in the United States.

Everton secured Premier League safety last season with a win against Crystal Palace in their penultimate game. “The players have to understand that we were in a relegation battle for a big portion of last season,” said Lampard.

“We had an amazing night

[against Palace]

and an amazing run which was great historically for the club but, as soon as that finished, I put it to bed very quickly so the players better put it to bed as well. “We were in that fight for a reason and, if we don’t want to be in that situation again, they have to be better, I have to be better.”

Everton’s defeat by Major League Soccer side Minnesota United followed a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the first game of their US tour.