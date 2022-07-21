Insecurity: Buhari presides over National Security Council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over a National Security Council meeting at the Council Chamber within the Aso villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The meeting comes two weeks after a similar meeting held against the backdrop of the attack on Kuje Correctional facility.

Those in attendance at the meeting today include – Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

Also in attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abu, among other top security chiefs.

Thursday’s Security Council meeting comes a few hours after President Buhari condemned the murder of a Catholic priest, Reverend Father John Cheitnum of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese.