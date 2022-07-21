Leadership: Selecting Shettima is committing myself to a pragmatic approach – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said that in selecting Senator Kashim Shettima, he committed himself to a pragmatic approach to leadership, one which the nation is in dire need of at this moment in history.

According to the former Lagos State governor, picking Shettima was a hard choice, nevertheless, it is for him the best choice for a Vice President. At the unveiling of his running mate on Wednesday, Asiwaju Tinubu stated that politics ends where leadership begins and as such, true leadership must not be shrouded in religion. “This chapter in our nation’s history demands a bold yet pragmatic approach. In selecting Senator Shettima I have committed myself to this path.

“I have made the hard choice because I believe it is the best choice. “This is where politics must end and leadership must begin. “True Leadership is not grounded in religious pandering, populism or sentiment. “To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must, instead, break the shackles of old thinking.

“Together, we shall build this party and this nation,” the APC Chieftain assured Nigerians.