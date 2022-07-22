Oshoala wins record fifth African Women’s Player of the Year Award

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has won a record fifth African Women’s Player of the Year Award. Oshoala, who plays club football for Barcelona, beat Grace Chanda (Zambia/BIIK Kazygurt) and Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon/Inter Milan) to the award.

The win sees her overtake her compatriot Perpetual Nkwocha as the player with the most African Women’s Player of the Year Award. She was the only Nigerian nominee to make the 2022 CAF awards’ final shortlist.

Super Falcons’ coach Randy Waldrum was originally nominated for Coach of The Year but dropped from the final shortlist. The situation was similar for Super Eagles players Moses Simon and Akinkunmi Amoo.

Oshoala, 27, had equalled Nkwocha’s then record wins of four in 2019.