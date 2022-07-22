Tinubu, South-West APC Governors absent as Buhari meets party stakeholders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja. It was gathered that the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, was conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Similarly, none of the state governors in the south-west region elected on the party’s platform, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, was present as of the time the President arrived at the chamber. It is unclear why the meeting held, as well as why the APC flagbearer, speaker, and south-west governors were absent at the meeting.

The meeting, on the other hand, was attended by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; and APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Others include Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh; and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.