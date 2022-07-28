Buhari convenes emergency Security Council Meeting as impeachment threat looms

Barely twenty-four hours after senators from opposition parties issued a six-week ultimatum to the President to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the country, Buhari has summoned a National Security Council meeting today in Abuja.

Senator Aduda of the minority caucus had raised a point of order asking the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to discuss the country’s security situation and President Buhari’s impeachment after which Senator Lawan, who presided over the plenary, declined the request of the minority leader, saying the point of order raised fell flat on its face.

Angered by the action of the Senate President, all the lawmakers elected on the platforms of all political parties other than the All Progressives Congress (APC) took turns to walk out of the legislative chamber while the plenary was ongoing.

In response to the looming threat, the emergency meeting has in attendance the National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi and that of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.