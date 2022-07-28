Killing of Hanifa: Kano Court sentences proprietor to death by hanging

The Kano State High Court on Thursday sentenced the proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School, Abdulmalik Tanko, to death for the kidnap and killing of five-year-old schoolgirl, Hanifa Abubakar.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Usman Na’abba, also sentenced Tanko to five years imprisonment for the four-count charges leveled against him. Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, earlier this year had vowed to sign the death sentence without further delay if given by the court.

Until her death, Hanifa was a pupil of Noble Kids Comprehensive College – a school located in Kwanar ‘Yan Gana in Tudun Murtala Quarters in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

She was abducted by Mr Tanko who demanded ransom from her parents and was reported to have killed her in December last year.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the state government arraigned Tanko alongside two others at the State High Court.