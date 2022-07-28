National Assembly minority caucus in closed door meeting

The minority caucus of the national assembly is meeting behind closed doors.

The meeting was necessitated by the need for the senate and house minority caucuses to be on the same page regarding what transpired in the senate yesterday when lawmakers threatened to impeach the president.

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, who briefed journalists, after the closed-door meeting, said the house minority caucus is joining the senate in its 6 weeks ultimatum to the president and signatures will be gathered to impeach the president if the security situation is not addressed.

He also drew attention to the general state of the nation, including the exchange rate and aviation crisis.