Alleged N109bn Fraud: How ex-AGF Idris compromised TSA, GIFMIS, IPPIS – EFCC

The former Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, compromised the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and carted away billions of naira belonging to the government, the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said.

Idris and his co-defendants: Godfrey Akindele, Mohammed Usman, are standing trial in a N109 billion fraud before Justice Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja.

At the resumed trial of the case on Thursday, Chief Investigative Officer of the case and prosecution witness one (PW1), Hayatu Ahmed, while being led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, told the court that the investigations by the EFCC showed that Idris while in office compromised key units under his care like the TSA, GIFMIS, and IPPIS. This, he said, led to the loss of funds by the government while Idris allegedly used the funds to construct properties like the Gezawa Exchange Limited, Gezawa Integrated Farms, and Kano City Mall.

“We had cause to invite several individuals who had transactions with the Gezawa Commodity and Exchange Limited and found one Baita Ibrahim Kura of B I Kura Ibrahim, a Bureau de Change (BDC) operator based in Kano,” the witness was quoted as saying in a statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.