Insecurity: Many Generals affected as Army redeploys senior officers

The Nigerian Army has redeployed senior officers in a major reshuffle that affects some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), corps commanders, commandants of training institutions, brigade commanders, and commanding officers, among others.

This comes amid the renewed attacks by terrorists and other armed non-state actors, as well as a day after the military authorities said they have adopted a new strategy to tackle the threats in the country. Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who is the Director of Army Public Relations, announced the redeployment of the officers in a statement on Friday.

He said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has approved the posting of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army to command, instructional, and staff appointments across the service’s formations and units. “The Chief of Army Staff has directed all the newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the nation, as they assume their new appointments,” said Nwachukwu.

Some of the senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Major General UT Musa from Headquarters 81 Division to Headquarters 82 Division and appointed GOC, Major General TA Lagbaja from Headquarters 82 Division to Headquarters 1 Division and appointed GOC, Major General OC Ajunwa from Nigeria Defence Section Brasilia to HQ 81 Division and appointed GOC, and Major General AS Chinade from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 2 Division and appointed GOC.