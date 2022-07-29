Presidential Primary Aftermath: Wike slams Atiku, vows to remain in PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the events that have unfolded in the aftermath of the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He spoke on Friday at the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Rivers State capital shortly after he returned from a foreign trip. “I have decided to be quiet because PDP is a party I love so much,” said the governor during a briefing with reporters. “I have moved on to conclude my social contract with the people of Rivers. However, it is time to let Nigerians know the truth.”

Governor Wike faulted the speech by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the day he unveiled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate. He also accused the former Vice President of telling lies against him, as well as using some chieftains of the main opposition party to spread falsehood against his person. The governor vowed to respond to both the party’s flagbearer and the party chieftains whom he described as Atiku’s ‘attack dogs’ one-by-one and line by line in due time. He said posterity would not forgive him should he fail to set the record straight and promised to clear the air after the commissioning of the projects lined up for inauguration by the state government.

On the reconciliation committee set up by the PDP leadership, Governor Wike stated that former Vice President Atiku had yet to send any delegation to him. He, however, said a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, met with him in Spain, although in his personal capacity. According to the governor, the former Vice President came to his house to beg for support but suddenly does not know the way to his house any longer. He went on to challenge anyone to identify that he or she was sent by the PDP candidate to speak to him about the issue in the PDP and the aftermath of the party’s presidential primary.

Governor Wike who said the idea of setting up a committee was only being seen in the media, however, insisted that he would remain in the PDP and help rebuild the party. “I am not a slave and will not be a slave. I am freeborn of the country,” he declared.