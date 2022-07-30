Babachir Lawal, Dogara meet with ‘indispensable’ Wike ‘for inclusive Nigeria’

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Saturday met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The visit comes one day after both members of the All Progressives Congress spearhead a northern Christian gathering to formally reject the Muslim-Muslim ticket of their party. Governor Wike on Friday also spoke vehemently about some misgivings in his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

The visitors, on their arrival were led into a closed door meeting at the private residence of Governor Wike in Port Harcourt. After the meeting, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation said they had just fulfilled a biblical injunction to visit one another.

However, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara gave an insight into the reason for the visit, saying that Governor Wike is an indispensable politician that fits into their aspiration to build an inclusive Nigeria.