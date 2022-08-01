Police reinforce ban on motorcycles movement in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has reinforced the ban on the movement of motorcycles in all parts of the state. This is coming barely four months after the state government and the command temporarily lifted the ban to ease movement during the Ramadan period.

Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, in a statement issued on Monday said the enforcement became necessary following the recent threat by terrorists and other criminals riding on motorcycles. “The attention of the general public that the ban on the movement of motorcycles from 2200hrs to 0600hrs in Katsina city is still in force. While in the Frontline LGAs from 1800hrs to 0600hrs,” the police spokesman stated.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government has declared Monday as a public holiday throughout the state to usher in the new Islamic calendar, 1444 AH. This was contained in a press statement issued by the Hon commissioner of information, Culture and Home Affairs, Abdulkarim Yahaya Sirika on Sunday.