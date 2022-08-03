Security Crisis: Senate leadership meets with Service Chiefs

The Leadership of the Senate is meeting with the service chiefs over the security crisis in the country. Present at the meeting are the Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval staff, Chief of Air Staff, DG DSS and a representative of the National Security Adviser.

The bi-partisan closed-door meeting with the Service Chiefs is aimed at reviewing the current security strategies and discuss new solutions.

Speaking at the commencement of the meeting, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the security challenges have lingered and the Senate had hoped that the situation would have been better.

Lawan said the situation is frightening, adding that there is nowhere to hide or go. He stressed that it is dire at this time to come up with an effective solution, as the crisis is dislocating where the head of government is situated.