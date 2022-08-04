Domestic Gas Supply: NNPC Limited records marginal increase in domestic gas supply to power

The NNPC Limited supplied a total of 594million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to gas-fired power plants in the country in the month of October 2021 as against the 557mmscfd supplied the previous month of September 2021.

This is contained in the NNPC Limited’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) for October 2021, the 75th in the series since the company started publishing the report in 2015. And a statement signed by the Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division NNPC Limited. Garba Deen Muhammad

The statement reels out the total gas supply to power for the month, according to the report, translates to an average power generation of about 2,944Mega Watts (MW) compared to 2,701 MW for the previous month. A further breakdown of the gas production and supply matrix for the period under review shows that a total of 197.71Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) was produced, while 121.05BCF was commercialized. Of the commercialized volume, 34.93BCF went to the domestic market while 86.13BCF was exported.

This implies that 62.54% of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 37.46% was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared. In the Downstream, the report shows that a total of 1,101.02million litres of white products were sold and distributed by Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) in the month of October 2021, compared with 1,390.19- million litres in the month of September 2021. This comprised 1,098.17million litres of PMS and 2.84million litres of AGO which also translates to a sales revenue of #147.36 billion.

The report also shows that a total of 28 vandalized points were recorded on the company’s pipelines in October 2021, representing a 33.33% increase compared to 21 pipeline breaks recorded in September 2021 with the Mosimi and Port Harcourt Areas account for 96% and 4% respectively.