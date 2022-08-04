We need to be steps ahead of terrorists, bandits – Osinbajo tells military personnel

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Nigerian government needs to take steps that will put them ahead of terrorists and bandits wreaking havoc across the country. He said the nation’s current security challenges and emerging threats require the military and other relevant stakeholders to be on the alert while also stepping up local production of armaments.

This was one of the highlights of Osinbajo’s response after receiving a presentation on “Defence Transformation and National Security: Strategic Options for Nigeria of the Future”, by the National Defence College Course 30 participants, late Wednesday during a virtual interaction.

“If you look at the challenges that we are facing and the nature of those challenges, it is evident that we need to be many steps ahead of non-state actors in particular who are perpetrators of this asymmetric warfare that we are experiencing,” the Vice President was quoted as saying in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“It is clear that given current realities in our security situation, there is absolutely every need for us to fast-forward all our plans for the future so that we can be much more effective in dealing with the current threats and the threats that we will experience as we go into the future.