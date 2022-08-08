Nigeria will not be where it is if public officials take their job seriously, says Sanusi

The 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has lamented the current state of the nation, saying Nigeria will not be where it is if public office holders take their job seriously.

Sanusi, who spoke in Lagos on Sunday at a stage play titled “Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time”, charged politicians to be accountable to the people. The former Kano Emir recalled how he wrote a confidential letter to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor voicing his strong concerns about the economy.

“If every President, every governor, every minister, every commissioner took seriously, this country will not be where it was,” he stated. “If people are willing to be ministers, commissioners, governors and presidents for eight years, and not tell us how they have improved our lives, we have a problem.” He asked Nigerians to take charge of the country, he said Africa’s most populous nation will not move forward until actual steps are taken.

The ex-CBN governor also spoke on why he usually criticises government policies he found not to be good enough, saying what many do not know is that he would have advised the officials privately for months before going public.