Fashola inaugurates COREN Board Members, charges them on professionalism

…. reiterates Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructural development.

Works and Housing Minister, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN has inaugurated the 9 Member Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), in Abuja charging them to ensure that the ethics guiding the Engineering profession are upheld.

Fashola reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to the development of infrastructure. He said, “As you are all aware our government has committed to infrastructure and as you all know infrastructure brings development to the country, it boosts our economy, it creates employment and it enables the nation to compete for continental and global space.”

The Minister noted that members of the Engineering profession have been and will continue to play a significant role in this regard and stressed the need for COREN to ensure that professionalism is at its peak. He charged them to uphold the moral and ethical standards of the profession, adding that true professionals always do the right thing no matter the situation and will not compromise standards in the face of pressure. One of the Council members and immediate past President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engineer Babagana Mohammed said the new Council members are coming with alot of experience and dedication to protect the ethics and standards of the Engineering profession.

He said, we are going to emphasise on the dos and don’ts because so many things are happening. Some people do not understand the regulations, so we need to make people understand and obey the regulations.” He added that it will form the focus of the ongoing conference of COREN.

Speaking in the same vein, another member, Professor Zekeni Robert Yelebe who gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the Council members praised the infrastructural drive of the Buhari administration and pledged that they will ensure that standards are upheld in the profession. He said, “We can see that this government is serious in terms of infrastructural development and as a Council, we will make sure that engineering activities especially infrastructural development is done with all engineering ethics.” He added that the Council will also look at the curriculum of institutions offering Engineering courses to see if there is need for changes or improvements to be made.

He disclosed that accreditation issues will also be appraised to ensure that the products of the Engineering Institutions can compete with their counterparts in any part of the world. The newly inaugurated Council Members are:

Dr. Muhammed Danlami Jibrin, representing North West, Dr. Idiat Ibironke Arogundade, representing the North Central, Professor Baba Shehu Waziri, representing the North East, Professor Zekeni Roberts Yelebe, representing the South South and Professor Gabriel Obafemi Shonaike, representing the South West. Others are: Engineer Babajide Ojedele representing the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Ademola Isaac Olurunfemi also representing the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engineer Tasiu Wudil and Engineer Babagana Mohammed both representing the Nigeria Society of Engineers.