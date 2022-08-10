Jandor congratulates PDP National Organizing Secretary, Bature on his 53rd Birthday

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos state today heartily congratulate Hon. Umar M. Bature, the National Organizing Secretary of the party on his 53rd birthday and extolled his impactful contribution to the development of the party.

Jandor described Hon. Bature as an epitome of service excellence in recognition of his innovative ideas and introduction of global best practices into his administration of party programmes.

Dr. Adediran wished Hon. Bature more years of good health, sound mind, and wisdom as he continues in his selfless service to the party.