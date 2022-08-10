Lagos State Councillorship Candidates Forum, Eko Resolution Team meet Jandor, promised to aggressively mobilize grassroots for the breath of fresh air agenda

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) yesterday hosted the party councilorship candidates in the past Local Government elections in the state under the aegis of Lagos State Councillorship Candidates Forum (LSCCF) on a solidarity visit to him.

The members of the forum highlighted their involvement and investment in the party over the years and expressed their stakeholder mentality to the achievement of electoral victory for the party in the 2023 guber election. Jandor commended the forum for staying together after the local government election and enjoined them to maximize the strength of the group in mobilizing support for the party at the grassroots.

Also yesterday, a volunteer group named Eko Resolution Team with members across the 20 local government areas of the state visited Jandor to declare their total support for the JANDOR/FUNKE gubernatorial ticket. The team expressed their conviction in the capacity of the Lagos PDP guber candidate and his running mate to deliver on their promised breath of fresh air agenda. They lamented the agony and pains being experienced by the people under the ruling government and indicated their readiness to aggressively mobilize all residents of the state in their frame of influence into the crusade to rescue the state.

Jandor assured the team that his government from 29th May 2023 will be people-centric and that development will be decentralized to ensure that all the five divisions of the state feel the presence of government.