SON inaugurates committee on ISO Certification in Education standards

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has inaugurated the national technical committee for adoption and certification of education management standards.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Committee, in Abuja, the Director General of SON, Alhaji Farouk Salim who was represented by the Director Training services, Engr. Timothy Abner, says, one of the challenges facing Nigeria has been international standards both in products and services delivery which is why the SON is aligning to best international practice.

Adding that it is important that the learning institution is promoted and sustains as this will enhance the services that are provided in the schools which will meet the needs of learners, promote equal opportunities for all students and earn the confidence and approval of learners’ sponsors in order to contribute their quota to national growth and development,”.

He further explained that “although government is doing a lot to upgrade the standard of products and the education sector, he however also noted there should be additional effort of adopting and establishing this international best practice will assist Nigeria to always deliver globally recognized services and products in different sectors of the economy.” He added that the Committee is saddled with the responsibility of drawing up requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of educational organizations management systems.

“One of SON mandate is to support all businesses in determining quality of products/services using; standardization, certifications and quality assurance. As such our decision to adopt this international standard on educational organizations management system ISO 21001:2018 is apt at this time when we have opened our borders to all forms of trade with other African countries.