Rivers APC Spokesman, Chris Finebone, defects to PDP

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Chris Finebone has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party. The pictures of Mr. Finebone standing in a group photograph with Governor Wike, and others surfaced on social media on Thursday evening.

Others in the picture are the PDP Governorship Candidate in Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara and the pioneer Chairman of the APC, Davies Okanya-Ibiamu who had since joined the PDP. Mr. Chris Finebone confirmed on Friday morning that he joined the PDP to support the PDP Governorship Candidate who is his kinsman from Opobo.

Mr. Finebone, who has been the State Publicity Secretary of the APC since its inception in Rivers State, is known for his vocal, strongly-worded and critical press statements against the PDP, the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike and other individuals and groups that seem to be working against the interest of his former principal, the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

His latest piece was the text of a press conference he released on June 20 to react to the exit of Senator Magnus Abe from the APC as a “successful excision of a debilitating cancer from the body”.