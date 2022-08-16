2023: Again, Wike meets Peter Obi, others

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike meets with the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other politicians in Port Harcourt on August 15, 2022.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has again met with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Also at the meeting which was held on Monday night at Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt is the former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko. It was gathered that the Rivers leader also met with ex- Cross River Governor, Donald Duke; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Gombe State ex-governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo among others.

Although the purpose of the meeting could not be ascertained, it may however not be unconnected with the 2023 general elections. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Mimiko shared a photo with the politicians, saying that it was nice to spend some time with them.

“Nice to share some time last night with @GovWike @Donald_Duke @PeterObi @HEDankwambo @GovSamuelOrtom, @GovernorIkpeazu, Mohammed Adoke SAN and many other friends,” he tweeted.

