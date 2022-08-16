Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd could let striker leave in transfer window

Manchester United could let Cristiano Ronaldo leave Old Trafford during the current transfer window amid concerns about how the striker’s mood is affecting morale in the camp.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s public stance has been that Ronaldo, 37, is not for sale and is part of his plans. However, senior figures have been alarmed at how quickly the overwhelmingly positive feelings around the camp generated during a successful pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia have disappeared.

The Portuguese has a year left on the contract he signed when he returned to the club from Juventus less than 12 months ago but wants United to let him leave this summer. While successive Premier League defeats to Brighton and Brentford have clearly shaken United badly, part of the overall picture has been put down to Ronaldo.

The Portuguese is said to be a negative presence at the club, hardly communicates with his team-mates in the canteen and has made no secret of his desire to move away.