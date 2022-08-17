174 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

At least 174 stranded Nigerians have returned from Libya, emergency officials said on Wednesday. The fresh returnees arrived at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) at about 3:35 pm on Tuesday. They consist of 84 females and 90 males.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who disclosed this in a statement, said the returnees were brought back aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800. Represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, the NEMA boss said 75 male adults, 12 male children and three male infants were also aboard the flight. “The profiles of the returnees show that 69 female adults, five female children and 10 female infants were brought back. Also aboard the flight are 75 male adults, 12 male children and three male infants,” the statement read.

“Among the returnees are 23 with minor medical cases. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with European Union has been repatriating thousands of stranded Nigerian from various countries since 2017 through a special Assisted Voluntary Repatriation programme,” he said. “This year alone, today’s flight makes the 12th recorded at the Lagos end of the exercise. Altogether, about 2, 044 Nigerian Returnees from Libya have been assisted back to the country through Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

