Healthcare Delivery: FCTA sets-up committee to revive Utako District Hospital Project

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it is determined to actualise the dreams of making Abuja a medical hub in the West Africa sub region, the FCT Executive Committee in ensuring this, has set up a committee to look into all issues surrounding the abandoned Utako District Hospital in the Phase II of the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, who chaired the FCT Executive Committee Meeting held Monday in Abuja, approved the establishment of the committee, after a presentation on the activities and programmes of the Health and Human Services Secretariat. In a statement signed by the director of information and Communication, FCT Muhammad Hazat Sule, Bello restated the commitment of his Administration in ensuring that the Hospital project is revived and completed to further improve health service delivery in the Territory.

The Minister noted that Abuja is growing geometrically in its population and therefore, requires diligent planning for the provision of healthcare facilities to cater for the fast-changing demographic growth. He stated that he has personally visited the hospital project site to ascertain the incumbrances hindering the completion of the project and imagined the quantum of healthcare services that the hospital would have been rendering to the public if the project was completed as conceived.

Bello said Administration’s desire to revive the hospital was in the best interest of the residents and charged the committee to ensure that all matters that led to abandoning of the hospital project are identified and brought to the attention of the EXCO within two weeks. The Utako District Hospital is conceived as 220-Bed hospital to provide qualitative healthcare services to the residents of the Federal Capital Territory especially those residents within the area.