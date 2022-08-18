Lagos extends ‘Okada’ ban to four more Local Governments

The Lagos State Government has extended the ban on commercial motorcycles, better known as Okada, to four more council areas. Transportation Commissioner, Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this during a briefing in Lagos on Thursday, said the move followed a review of the impact of a similar ban in six local government areas.

“Based on the apparent positive impact of the ban and the resolution of the Stakeholders’ forum, Mr. Governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four (4) LGs and their respective five (5) LCDAs for the 2nd Phase of the total ban, in addition to the on-going ban in the six (6) LGs and their respective LCDAs,” the commissioner explained.

He listed the affected council areas and LCDAs as Kosofe Local Government, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government; Shomolu Local Government, and Mushin Local Government. The Commissioner assured Lagosians that the government has put measures in place to cushion the impact of the most recent ban on Okada in the commercial city, reiterating that the move is in the best interest of residents.

“This decision is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to decline in accident and crime rate as well as to continue to bring sanity to our communities within the State,” he added.