Mass Transit Services: FCTA to strengthen enforcement task force on ban of commercial motorcycles in FCC

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) Muhammad Bello has said the Administration must work effectively to enforce the already banned commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations in the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

The FCT Executive Committee approved the setting up of a Ministerial Technical Task Team to work -out the modalities for the resuscitation of the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company Limited (AUMTCO). This was one of the highpoints of the decision taken during the FCT Executive Committee Meeting, Monday, in Gwarinpa I District, Abuja. The meeting chaired by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has critical stakeholders in attendance.

The EXCO directed that the Transport company should be resuscitated to meet the goals of providing effective and efficient Mass transportation services to the residents of the Federal Capital Territory in line with the target it was set up to achieve. This was revealed in a press statement by the director information and communication Muhammad Hazat Sule.

Speaking during the meeting, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, challenged the technical team drawn from the Transportation Secretariat, Legal Services Secretariat, Department of Treasury, Abuja Investment Company Limited, and Abuja Infrastructure Investment Centre to ensure that, AUMTCO is revived to deliver World Class, affordable and reliable bus mass transit system for the Federal Capital Territory. EXCO further approved the strengthening of the Joint Task Force comprising the security Agencies and stakeholder Departments of the FCTA to support the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS).

Accordingly, EXCO endorsed the pilot census scheme of commercial motorcycle operators in the Federal Capital Territory for the purpose of building a database that is imperative for security profiling.