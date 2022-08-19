Completely eliminate terrorists, Buhari tells security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on security agencies to take the fight to terrorists’ hideouts and ensure they are “completely eliminated”. He gave the directive in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital at an event to mark World Humanitarian Day.

”The Men and Officers of Operation Lafiya Dole, Security Agencies, and the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) are very much appreciated for their commitment to the fight against insurgency,” presidential aide, Femi Adesina, quoted his principal as saying. ”I commend their professionalism and tactical penetration to the hideout of the criminal elements, leading to appreciable improvement of the security situation in this North East Region, without which the resettlement of the IDPs would not be possible.

”I, therefore, implore you not to relent in your efforts, continue to take the fight to their hideouts, and ensure they are completely eliminated.

”I also implore you to ensure adequate security for farmers in their farming activities. Agricultural activities are most needed for settlement and development of the rural areas and this can only be achieved if the farmers are sure of their safety.”