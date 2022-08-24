Jandor celebrates Funke Akindele on her 45th birthday

I celebrate a phenomenal and accomplished woman at 45, not because she has chosen to be my partner on this quest to birth a breath of fresh air in Lagos, or because she is my kin and a true daughter of Lagos state.

I celebrate you because you are a shining example of what it means to be a woman with purpose. You have approached every challenge with integrity, every opportunity with grace, and every lesson with humility. You are supple but firm and warm to all who have the fortune of meeting you.

Your Excellency-in-waiting, you have made Lagos proud, distinctly as one of our most celebrated daughters, a leader in the film and entertainment industry, and an astute business owner. Your impact continues to be felt by thousands of people in Nigeria and millions more across the world.

Funke, Mama Ibeji, Jenifa, Lefty, MD; these are all parts of the legacies you have carved for yourself. Deputy Governor is the next task and given your track record, I am certain you will attain it and positively impact our people on a much greater scale.

I celebrate you on your 45th birthday and pray that this becomes the pivot to even more greatness.

Happy birthday Your Excellency!

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR)