Atiku travels to UK as Wike rift lingers

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has flown to the United Kingdom in an apparent attempt to salvage his relationship with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Although Atiku has not officially confirmed the rationale for the trip, a source familiar with the matter who spoke did not rule out the Wike factor.

Wike had reportedly met with presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, perhaps exploring his options ahead of the 2023 elections.

Although the Governor has vowed not to leave the PDP, some believe he is motivated enough not to throw his weight behind Atiku’s campaign to become President.