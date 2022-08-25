Carabao Cup draw: Man City v Chelsea in third round

Premier League champions Manchester City will take on last season’s Carabao Cup runners-up Chelsea in the third round of the competition at Etihad Stadium. That is one of seven all-Premier League ties, with others including Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Manchester United against Aston Villa.

Holders Liverpool will host League One club Derby County, while League Two teams Newport County and Gillingham will travel to Leicester City and Brentford respectively. Premier League leaders Arsenal will play Brighton, Wolves host Leeds, Newcastle take on Crystal Palace and Bournemouth face Everton.

The third-round ties will take place from 8-10 November.

Full draw:

Leicester v Newport County

West Ham v Blackburn

Wolves v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby

Burnley v Crawley

Bristol City v Lincoln

Manchester City v Chelsea

Stevenage v Charlton

MK Dons v Morecambe

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Gillingham