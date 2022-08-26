Three-storey building collapses in Abuja

A three-storey building has collapsed in Kubwa Satellite town, Abuja. According to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The building, which was under construction, collapsed at Hamza Abdullahi Street off Gado Nasco Road.

While some persons have been rescued with serious injuries and taken to the General Hospital, the number of casualties is yet unknown.

As of the time of this reporting, security agencies and National Emergency Management Agency officials were on ground trying to rescue those trapped in the rubble.