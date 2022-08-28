Strike: FG should sign renegotiated agreement with ASUU immediately – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to sign the renegotiated agreement with the striking members of the Academic Strike Union of University (ASUU).

In a statement on Sunday, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged both ASUU leadership and the current administration to resume negotiations in order to end the prolonged strike for the overall good of Nigerian students. While calling on both sides to resume the negotiations in the interest of the country the Federal Government should be prevailed upon to end the prolonged industrial action.

He accused the Federal Government of resorting to blackmail ASUU, recalling how talks with the union ended in deadlock, a situation that dashed the hopes of many students. “Instead of engaging in the diversionary tactics of blackmailing ASUU the Federal Government should ensure that the strike is called off by signing the Renegotiated Agreement with ASUU without any further delay,” Falana said.

