Buhari signs Nigerian Meteorological Agency Establishment, Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners, six other bills into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022. This was contained in a statement made available to the media by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters of the (House of Representatives), Hon. Nasir Baballe Illa.

According to Illa, “This Act repeals the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment, etc.) Act, No. 9 of 2003 and enacts the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, to provide for a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria. Advise the Federal Government on all aspects of meteorology; project, prepare and interpret government policies in the field of meteorology; and issue weather forecasts for the safe operation of air-crafts, ocean going vessels and oil rigs in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs);

“The Agency is empowered by this Act as the sole authority to approve, license, certify and regulate the establishment of meteorological stations for meteorological observations, the operators and operating personnel at a fee to be prescribed by the Agency and where necessary, make regulation in this regard, save for aeronautical meteorological services; Also seven other bills were also signed into law and they include; the establishment of the Counseling Practitioners Council Of Nigeria.

The Act establishes the Counseling Practitioners Council of Nigeria charged with the responsibility of advancing the study, training and practice of the counseling profession. Determine the standard of knowledge and skill, to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members of the Counselling Profession and review the standard as circumstances may require; establish and maintain, in accordance with the provisions of this Act, a register of certified members of the Profession and the publication of the list of such members.

“The Act also empowered the Council to secure professional status and do all such things as may be necessary to promote the interest of its members and the advancement of the art and science of counseling knowledge and efficiency in counseling management and administration in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy”. The president also completed the repealing of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 by signing into law the new Civil Aviation Bill (now an Act, 2022), as part of the 8 Bills that received assent. Another Bill signed by the President is the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022.

“This Act repeals the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act Cap. P17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022 charged with the responsibility, amongst others, of regulating and controlling the education, training and practice of pharmacy and related matters in Nigeria. “Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, 2022. This Act repeals the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, Cap. N99, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the National Centre for Economic Management and Administration Act, Cap. N14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, 2022.