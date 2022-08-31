PDP Crisis: I won’t resign, Ayu tells Wike’s allies

Peoples Democratic Party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has affirmed that he will not succumb to calls from some quarters for him to resign his position. Ayu stressed that such calls are coming from political amateurs who lack basic understanding of PDP principles.

The former senator asserted that he was elected by Nigerians and members of the opposition party to that exalted position based on the party’s guidelines. According to reports, after losing the PDP presidential primary to former Vice Presidential Atiku Abubakar (from Adamawa State); Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, outlined conditions for remaining within the party.

One of the reported conditions is that Ayu, who hails from Benue State, also in northern Nigeria, must resign. However, in his response during the interview with BBC Hausa, Ayu stressed that he will not resign because some people are not comfortable with having him around, as he was elected on the basis of PDP laws. “I was voted as PDP national chairman to serve for four years, I am not even a year old on the position,” the former senator said.

“Atiku’s victory at the national primaries has no nothing to do with the party’s leadership; I was the bonafide winner of the election. We acted within the dictates of PDP constitution.