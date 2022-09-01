2023 Elections: INEC releases date for final list of Presidential, Governorship candidates

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed the date for the release of the final lists of presidential and governorship candidates.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, released the dates on Thursday during a meeting organized by the Centre for Democracy and Development in Abuja with the theme, “Conducting Nigeria’s 2023 Elections in Volatile Security Environment,” in Abuja.

Professor Yakubu gave the breakdown of activities leading up to the conduct of the 2023 elections, noting that while the final list of the presidential candidates will be out on September 20, that of governorship hopefuls will be released on October 4.

The INEC boss asked political parties and their candidates to focus on issue-based campaigns. He further explained that the commission is collaborating with security agencies to ensure a peaceful election.