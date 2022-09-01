Amnesty International Report: DSS denies abducting innocent citizens

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunk the media report by an Online Newspaper, The Peoples Gazette and report by the Amnesty International that it has been abducting innocent citizens, the Service is not involved in any citizen abduction.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, reacted to the media and Amnesty International reports in statement made available to Core TV News, he stated that, as part of its enforcement activities, the DSS arrests when, where and if necessary. This is evidently carried out in line with tenets of democratic ideals.

Adding that “At no time has the agency embarked on its actions without following led down procedures in respect of obtaining warrants of arrest or orders for detention from competent legal authorities. The claim of abduction or use of enforced disappearances is an absolute lie and a make-up narrative designed to bring the Service to disrepute.”

Afunanya further said: “the DSS is law abiding and committed to the protection of citizens and sensitive government installations. In doing this, it will continue to discharge its mandate of intelligence collection and timely dissemination of same to relevant action agencies and stakeholders.