Man Utd transfer news: Antony signs from Ajax for £82m

Manchester United have signed Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95m euros (£82m). The deal, which includes a potential 5m euros (£4.3m) of add-ons, is the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year. “This is an incredible moment in my career to join one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” said Antony.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.”