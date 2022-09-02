FG inaugurates Committee on Legal Framework for police training institutions

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Committee on Legal Frame Work for the Nigeria Police Force Institutions in the country. The committee which comprises members from the Presidency, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Law Reform Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs, and Ministry of Justice was inaugurated at the headquarters of the Ministry of Police Affairs in Abuja.

In his remark, the Honourable Minister of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi pointed out that “the government decided to come up with the idea of legalizing the existence of the training institutions to enable them to be relevant, active, and functional as well as enjoy better funding. He says “by the time you have a legal framework for them, they will have governing board, budget and be self-accounting and additional funding for Nigeria Police Force. This is one of the ways of reforming Nigeria Police Force in the country”.

He says there is need for one legal framework that will cover the selected police institutions. “I understand some guidelines have been given by the Ministry of Justice to the Nigeria Police Force to enable them to assess how they are going to go about it”. Dingyadi reiterated the commitment of Mr. President to reform the Nigeria Police Force and hope that the committee will key into the aspiration and ensure it comes into reality. By the time it comes to fruition, we would have made history with the police in this country. He stressed.

He further assured the committee of the federal government’s cooperation and support to enable discharge their duty and urged the committee to pay special attention to the checklist from the Ministry of Justice to enable them to come out with a good framework that will guide the running of those institutions.