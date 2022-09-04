Barca maintain unbeaten start with win at Sevilla

Barcelona moved up to second in La Liga after maintaining their unbeaten start to the season with victory at Sevilla. Raphinha was in the right place to head home his first Barcelona goal following his £60m summer move from Leeds.

The visitors doubled their lead before half-time when Robert Lewandowski took the ball on his chest and volleyed in for his fifth goal of the campaign. Former Manchester City defender Erik Garcia nodded in the third, as Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla remain winless.

Sevilla’s wretched run against Barca continued, now winning just one of their last 31 league games against their opponents, a run which stretches back to the 2007-08 season. The home supporters expressed their dissatisfaction at full-time with loud jeers as their side have just one point from their opening four league games.

Former Leeds winger Raphinha set Barca on their way with an opportunistic header after Lewandowski’s dinked effort was cleared off the line.