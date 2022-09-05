FAAN ‘takes full responsibility’ for faulty escalators at Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has apologised over its faulty escalators which injured travelers at the Lagos airport over the weekend.

FAAN Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, in a statement on Monday, said the airport authority has taken “full responsibility” for the incident.

“With respect to the above mentioned incident which occurred at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria takes full responsibility for the unfortunate incident, and we hereby tender our apology to the family involved.

“Accordingly, we have also reached out to actively participate in the care for the injured.” “FAAN is reviewing the operating procedure for the equipment, to ensure that such sudden mechanical faults do not occur again,” Hope-Ivbaze said.