Incessant Building Collapse: Jandor accuses APC government of dereliction of duty

**Says claims by Governments that developer has no valid permit is an indication of her culpability

The Lagos PDP Governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has expressed deep sadness over the news of another collapsed uncompleted 7-storey building at Victoria Island area of the state in the early hours of Sunday. The collapsed building was reported to have trapped at least six persons under the debris and two among them were later reported dead.

Jandor stated that the unfortunate incident could have been avoided if the clueless APC-led government had been alive to its primary responsibility of protection of lives. The governor hopeful maintained that no reasonable government will allow the construction of a 7-storey building in a highbrow area of the state without the necessary approval and that the excuse given by the government that the owner of the property didn’t get the proper approval is lame and irresponsible.

Dr. Adediran lamented that the frequency of building collapse in the state and its attendant human casualties has become abnormal. He blamed the state government for the dereliction of duty and disregard for human life. Jandor condoles with the families of the dead and urged the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to speed up the rescue efforts of the other victims yet to be recovered from the collapsed building.

“While I commiserate with the families of the victims who lost their lives, I also pray for the safe rescue of those still reportedly trapped in the collapsed building rubble. This incessant re-occurrence of avoidable loss of human lives in Lagos must stop,” he said.