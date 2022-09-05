Nigeria’s average daily PMS supply is 68 million litres from Jan-August 2022 – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum says, between January and August 2022, the total volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) imported into the country was 16.46 billion litres, which translates to an average supply of 68 million litres per day. Similarly, import in the year 2021 was 22.35 billion litres, which translated to an average supply of 61 million litres per day.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Division, NNPC LTD. Garba Deen Muhammad, The NNPC Ltd notes the average daily evacuation (Depot truck out) from January to August 2022 stands at 67million litres per day as reported by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). Daily Evacuation (Depot load outs) records of the NMDPRA do carry daily oscillation ranging from as low as 4 million litres to as high as 100 million litres per day.

The NNPC further pointed out that rising crude oil prices and PMS supply costs above PPPRA (now NMDPRA) cap had forced oil marketing companies’ (OMCS) withdrawal from PMS import since the fourth quarter of 2017. In the light of these challenges, NNPC has remained the supplier of last resort and continues to transparently report the monthly PMS cost under-recoveries to the relevant authorities. NNPC limited also notes the average Q2, 2022 international market determined landing cost was US$1,283/MT and the approved marketing and distribution cost of N46/litre. The combination of these cost elements translates to retail pump price of N462/litre and an average subsidy of #297/litre and an annual estimate of #6.5 trillion on the assumption of 60 million litres daily PMS supply.

This will continuously be adjusted by market and demand realities. NNPC Ltd shall continue to ensure compliance with existing governance framework that requires participation of relevant government agencies in all PMS discharge operations, including Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Customs Service, NIMASA and all others.

NNPC Ltd recognizes the impact of maritime and cross border smuggling of PMS on the overall supply framework. NNPC also acknowledges the possibilities of other criminal activities in the PMS supply and distribution value chain.