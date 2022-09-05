VI Building Collapse: Lagos orders arrest of developer, others

The Lagos State Government has ordered the arrest of the developer and other building professionals working on the collapsed seven-storey building in the Victoria Island area of the state.

The order came from the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during his visit to the site on Sunday. According to the commissioner, the developer and other professionals violated the state’s planning laws.

“There must be a valid Planning Permit from the aforementioned agency, in addition to a letter of Authorisation, Stage inspection at every milestone and certification by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), to ensure that construction works were carried out in conformity with the approval granted,” he added according to a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday.

“Disclosing that investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the building collapse, Salako said the Police are on the trail of the developer and all professionals involved in the project such as architects, builders, and engineers,” the statement noted.

“The Commissioner expressed concern at the level of disregard for the law in the built sector, affirming that the State Government will restore sanity and orderliness to the sector because it has zero tolerance for building collapse.