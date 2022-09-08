NDIC clinches Federal Government platinum level award for outstanding performance in corporate governance and service delivery

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has been presented with the Federal Government Level Five (5) Platinum Level award for outstanding performance in corporate governance and accountability by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR). The award is based on the Corporation’s outstanding score of Ninety-Three Percent (93%) in the BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) that was deployed to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to assess and enhance service delivery.

Presenting the award to the Corporation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Barr. Boss Mustapha represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Dr. Habiba Lawal congratulated the Board, Management and Staff of the NDIC for the courage and commitment during the exercise. She added that the Corporation’s exceptional achievement serves as an impetus for other government agencies to take the opportunity of the BPSR Self-Assessment Tool to assess their strengths and weaknesses, and employ the outcome of the self-evaluation to achieve the Federal Government’s objectives of effective service delivery to the citizenry.

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, represented by the Director, Home Finance, Mr. Stephen Okon commended the Corporation for the award and expressed the Ministry’s continued commitment and support to the NDIC towards the implementation of the recommendations of the BPSR SAT report.

While presenting the SAT report, the Director-General of the BPSR, Dr Dasuki Arabi, stated that the Corporation is the first and only agency under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to submit itself to the SAT assessment.

He explained that the Corporation’s 93% score which represents the rating of “Far Exceeded Expectations” is a direct result of the Management’s commitment to high standards in corporate governance and staff’s diligence and hard work. He added that the assessment, which commenced in September 2021, focused on broad areas of strategic governance including financial management, operational and service delivery process, human resource management & planning, procurement process and change management.

The Chairman, NDIC Board of Directors, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun and the MD/CE, NDIC Mr Bello Hassan both congratulated the NDIC Board, Management Team and staff for the feat achieved.