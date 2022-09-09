I maintain my innocence, allow court to decide – Ogun Speaker Oluomo

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo says he is maintaining his innocence in the recent Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charges against him and will want the court to decide.

He was speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital at the State House of Assembly on his arrival at the complex, saying that the hyperbolic nature of the petitions written by the impeached former Deputy Speaker of the House, Dare Kadiri was also reflected in the charges. “By law, I am not the Accounting Officer of the House, for emphasis, the House under my leadership operates only one bank account since 2019, through which running cost and allowances are paid directly into the bank accounts of individual Honourable members and staff of the House including the petitioner” he said.

He said that charges 10 and 11 are for the Eighth legislature before he became the Speaker. “I also like to say that the refusal to honour the initial invitation of EFCC was because of the method adopted by EFCC is against section 36 of the Constitution and we challenged it in court, this is in the public domain as it was widely reported but the EFCC refused to wait for the pronouncement in that case before taking further steps, despite having joined issues with us in court.”

Mr Oluomo said he has always been disciplined and upright in his position, conducts and dealings with people.